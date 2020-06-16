Dale Kirkland
Oct. 20, 1926 – June 7, 2020
Dale Kirkland, 93, formerly of Lincoln, passed away June 7, 2020, in Seward. He was born Oct. 20, 1926, in Odell to Lawrence William and Hazel Irene (Novotny) Kirkland. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Dale was a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Cornhusker Model A Club and founder of the Seward-Crete Saddle Club.
Surviving family members include his daughter, Jody (Blaine) Anderson; son, Jeffrey Kirkland; grandchildren Ashley (Andy) Washburn, Cole (Kayla) Anderson, Hayley (Chris) Jambor, Lindsey (Tyler) Nutsch, Mary Kirkland, Emily Kirkland Soles (Thomas) and Adrianne Church; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Kirkland.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Citizens State Bank, P.O. Box 198, Friend, NE 68359 for an ag education scholarship. Condolences may be sent to the family at Roperandsons.com.