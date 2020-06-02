Dale D. Stahr
May 9, 1944 – May 25, 2020
Dale Dean Stahr was born a twin birth on May 9, 1944 in York, to Edmund H. and Ella H. (Knorr) Stahr. He resided on Stahr Hill in rural York County with his parents and siblings. Dale attended elementary school at St. John’s Lutheran, Waco. He helped his dad run the family farm and took care of livestock in his free time. He loved riding his horses for fun and work and playing baseball in the summers. In 1962, Dale graduated from Waco High School and moved to Seward.
In Seward, Dale worked at Herpolsheimers in the parts department. He bought his first brand new car there, a 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury. Dale met Cheryl “Cheri” Davis in 1967 and they married July 1, 1967. In 1973, they moved back to Stahr Hill to raise their family.
Dale supported the family by farming until 1983 when the farm crisis hit. At that time, he decided to quit farming and went back to work in Seward at Herpolsheimers. Dale began his lengthy career as an implement salesman and worked for various companies in Osceola, Sutton and Seward selling Allis Chalmers implements and setting up systems. Dale’s method of building customer rapport included visiting them in the field while driving a Dodge Dakota. He built many lasting friendships over the years. Dale retired from Titan Machinery in 2016, where he sold Case IH implements in Hastings at the age of 72.
In 2012, Dale bought his first classic car, a 1973 lime green Plymouth Cuda. Dale and Cheri flew to Waco, Texas, to purchase it and then took a road trip to visit their son in Alabama before returning home to Nebraska. Dale and Cheri started going to car shows and brought home many trophies. In 2015, he found a replica of his first car and purchased a 1964 teal Sport Fury with a 426 wedge engine. Dale purchased a burgundy 1936 Plymouth Business Coupe in 2016. In order to take all of his classic cars to shows, he now had to enlist the help of his children. Between car shows, Dale could be found in his woodshop working on a project and watching old westerns and NASCAR races.
Dale passed away on May 25, 2020, at the age of 76. He had a car accident on March 21 and remained hospitalized until his passing as a result of his injuries. Dale will be remembered fondly by many wearing a cowboy hat and boots. He was seldom seen without them.
He is survived by his children, Van (Joy) Stahr of Liberty, Missouri, Todd Stahr of Sand River, Michigan, Misty (Ryan) Wilson of Omaha, Laine (Kristy) Stahr of Juniata, Penny Stahr of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Tyler (Heather) Stahr of Lincoln; two sisters, Joan (Clifford) Peterson of York and Karen (Roger) Klone of York; two sisters-in-law, Joanne (Rupert) Stahr of York and Paulette (Rodney) Barth, Seward; and brother-in-law, Lynn (Karla) Davis, Ogden, Utah. Dale was blessed with 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Ella; wife, Cheri; and two brothers, Loren, his twin, and Rupert.
A celebration of life service was May 30 at Laine Stahr's Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dale Stahr family for future designations. Condolences may be sent to the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.