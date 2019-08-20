Cleon L. Nagel
Aug. 28, 1930 – Aug. 16, 2019
Cleon LeRoy Nagel was born Aug. 28, 1930, in Staplehurst to John William August Peter and Elsa Emilia Amanda (Schomburg) Nagel. Cleon attended Marysville School near Staplehurst through the 10th grade. He then attended Seward High School, graduating in 1948. Cleon served in the Nebraska Army National Guard as a marksman in the 2nd Battalion of the 134th Infantry. He served three, three-year stints from 1947 to 1956.
Cleon was married to Lavina Schaefer on Oct. 18, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church in Valentine. Their marriage was blessed with five children: Linda, Ronald, Barry, Debra and Lori. Cleon and Lavina farmed west of Staplehurst until 1980, when they retired. They then moved to Seward in 1992. Cleon loved to play basketball in high school. In his free time, he enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing and bowling. He also loved to watch sports on TV and grow roses.
Cleon passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, in Seward at the age of 88 years, 11 months and 19 days.
He is survived by his children, Linda Tyrell of Milford, Ronald Nagel of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Barry (Vicki) Nagel of St. Peters, Missouri, and Lori (Tom) Colwell of Arvada, Colorado; son-in-law, Steve Krivda of Seward; mother of his children, Lavina Nagel; sisters-in-law, Leanna Nagel, Ruth (Gene) Osborne and Juanita Hauf; grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Justice, Jamie (Will) Gillette, Jennifer Tyrell (fiancé Kyle), Brandon Nagel, Jeremy (Amanda) Price, Tony Krivda and Sadie (Colin) Brisbane; 17 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Cleon was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsa Nagel; stepfather, Walter Butzke; daughter, Deb Krivda; brother, Willard Nagel; daughter-in-law, Kristine Nagel; grandson, Austin Krivda; and brothers-in-law, Leonard Schaefer and Alvin Schaefer.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Staplehurst, with the Rev. Shawn Kitzing officiating. Casketbearers are Jeremy Price, Brandon Nagel, Matt Justice, Will Gillette, Colin Brisbane and Kyle Petersen. Honorary casketbearers are Tony Krivda, Dave Nagel, Gary Shaefer, Larry Tonniges, Merle Luebbe, Pat Higgens, Willie Shonka, James Wondra, Mel Bolte, John Schaefer, Lloyd Erks, Glen Neujhar and Marlin Pozehl. Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Utica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nagel family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.