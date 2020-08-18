Charles “Charlie” R. Dobrusky
Nov. 28, 1973 – Aug. 14, 2020
Charles “Charlie” Robert Dobrusky of Seward, was born Nov. 28, 1973, to Arthur and Janet (Williams) Dobrusky in Seward. He attended school at St. John Lutheran in Seward through the ninth grade. He then attended Seward High School, graduating in 1992. On July 13, 1996, Charles was united in marriage to Angela Klein at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. He worked at Rivers Metal Products as a welder/fabricator. Charles enjoyed the lake life. He was always the life of the party and knew how to fix anything. In his free time, he liked to make metal projects.
Charles passed away Aug. 14, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 46 years, 8 months and 17 days. He is survived by his wife, Angela Dobrusky, Seward; mother, Jan Dobrusky, Seward; children, Austin and Morgan Dobrusky, Seward; brothers, Arthur (Ginia) Dobrusky and Christopher Dobrusky, Seward; sister, Jennifer (Paul) Mara, Lincoln; grandmother, Emma Lou Williams, Seward; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Barbara Klein, Grand Island; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sherri and Jason Probasco, Grand Island; nieces, nephews and many friends. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Art Dobrusky; grandparents, Eman and Evelyn Dobrusky; grandfather, Harold Williams; cousin, Shawna Dobrusky.
Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Volzke Funeral Home. Family will greet friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service and Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Seward Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.