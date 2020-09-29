Carolyn R. Schmidt
June 25, 1958 – Sept. 23, 2020
Carolyn Ruth Schmidt was born June 25, 1958, in Caracas, Venezuela, the daughter of Robert D. and Elizabeth Marie “Betsy” (Heinicke) Schmidt, and passed away Sept. 23, 2020, in Seward, at the age of 62 years, 2 months and 29 days.
Carolyn grew up in Seward where she attended school. She graduated from Concordia High School in Concordia, Missouri, with the Class of 1976. Carolyn worked at Meadow Gold in Lincoln as an ordering clerk. On May 15, 1982, she was united in marriage to Kim Petersen and to this union, two children were born. The couple moved to Utah shortly after their marriage until 1986 when they moved to David City. Carolyn worked as a secretary at the Butler County Hospital. She later moved to Seward in 1993, where she continued to work in the clerical departments and cooked at the Seward Hospital. Carolyn was very artistic and she enjoyed folk art, woodworking and needlepoint. She loved hosting friends, cooking and especially laughing. Carolyn’s biggest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Reagin Rixstine.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Kyle Petersen and Jennifer Tyrrell, Seward; daughter, Emma and husband Riggin Rixstine, Seward; five grandchildren, Araeya Rixstine, Tytan Rixstine, Kaisha Tyrrell, Greyson McLaughlin and Jaylyn Petersen; several cousins and a host of many friends.
A memorial service was Sept. 28 at St. John Lutheran Church with graveside service and inurnment at the Greenwood Cemetery in Seward. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Schmidt family for future designations.