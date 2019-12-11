Carl D. Rhode
Aug. 4, 1917 – Dec. 8, 2019
Carl D. Rhode was born Aug. 4, 1917, to Henry and Mary (Parpart) Rhode in Hampton. He attended school through the eighth grade. Carl enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during World War II from Dec. 30, 1941, to Oct. 30, 1945.
On March 11, 1944, Carl was united in marriage to Wanita Dethloff in Albany, Oregon. Carl farmed in Hampton until 1960, when they moved to Seward. He worked as a building contractor until his retirement in 2000. Carl was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, Seward American Legion Post 33 and a Life Member of Seward V.F.W. Post 4755. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and tinkering on things.
Carl passed away Dec. 8, 2019, in Lincoln at the age of 102 years, 4 months and 4 days.
He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Reynolds of Orlando, Florida, and Carol Knisley of Utica; nine grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Rhode; wife, Wanita Rhode; son, Jaeris Rhode; five grandchildren; brother, Ronald Rhode; and sisters, Esther Rhode, Norma Knight and Cora Klone.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, with the Rev. David Rempfer officiating. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln, with full military honors by the Seward V.F.W. Post 4755, Seward American Legion Post 33 and the United States Air Force. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rhode family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.