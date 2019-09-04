Billy F. Covert
Dec. 27, 1941 – Aug. 27, 2019
Billy Floyd Covert was born Dec. 27, 1941, in York to Floyd and Anna (Hromas) Covert and passed away Aug. 27, 2019, in Lincoln at the age of 77 years and 8 months.
Bill grew up in the York and Geneva areas where he attended school. In January 1959, a week after his 18th birthday, he enlisted into the United States Navy. He served on three ships, U.S.S. Springfield, U.S.S. Mississinewa and the U.S.S. Marias during the Vietnam War. Bill was honorably discharged on April 11, 1973, after 14 years of service. He returned to Nebraska where he did dirt work, making dikes and ponds. He also did the dirt work for the Monsanto Plant west of Utica. Bill later became an owner/operator driving for Mail Contractors of America for many years. He then began dispatching for them from 1994 until 2001. His last job was working for York County, running a road maintainer until his health forced him to retire.
Bill loved to hunt, fish and go camping with his family. He enjoyed bird watching and listening to music, especially to Johnny Cash, George Jones and Mannheim Steamroller. He also loved playing board games with his granddaughter Violet. Bill was a lifetime member of the Utica American Legion Post 49 and the Arbor Day Foundation.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty Lister.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kathy; three daughters, Kelsea Meyer and husband Travis of Gresham, Franka Garrett and husband Rome of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Gracie Oliver and husband John of Florida; three sons, Conway Covert of Gresham, Angelo Covert and wife Cathy of Lawrence, Kansas, and Wesley Covert and wife Kristi of Miramar Beach, Florida; special granddaughter, Violet Meyer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six siblings, Beverly Thompson of Seward, Bonnie Eret and husband Chuck of Seward, Bob Covert and wife Jane of Divide, Colorado, Brad Covert and wife Jeanette of Utica, Burton Covert and wife Wanda of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Becky Hulse and husband Ron of Utica; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A funeral service was held Sept. 3, 2019, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, with the Rev. Jon Dunbar officiating. A graveside service and interment were in Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham, with military honors by the Utica American Legion Post 49 and the United States Navy. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, Wounded Warrior Project or to the Covert family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.