Betty R. Pitsch
Dec. 1, 1925 – June 16, 2020
Betty Ruth Pitsch was born Dec. 1, 1925, in Lincoln to Henry John and Maria Christine (Beiden) Blitz and passed away June 16, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 94 years, 6 months and 15 days. Betty grew up in Lincoln where she attended and graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1943.
After high school, Betty moved to New York City. She took the Staten Island Ferry every day to work at a bank on Wall Street. Betty returned to Lincoln in 1945 to attend the University of Nebraska. She started working for DHHS and worked in the Nebraska State Capitol for several years.
On June 17, 1950, she was united in marriage to Dr. Richard Pitsch in Marysville, Kansas, and to this union, four children were born, Richard Jr., Kathleen, Susanne and Robert. The couple moved to Seward in 1954 where Dr. Pitsch joined the Seward Clinic. In 1970, the couple opened the Seward Medical Center where Betty worked as the office manager for many years. Betty loved music, art, gardening and especially roses. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Ben Franklin women’s bowling team for many years. She loved spending time with her family and young children, especially her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her breakfast club and luncheons at the country club with her friends. Betty was a member of the Seward Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder, Sunday school teacher, choir member and helped with the nursery. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter CC in Seward and was a loyal 50-year member and past president of the GFWC Seward Women’s Club. Betty was also a long-time leader in Blue Birds and Camp Fire Girls of America and a Cub Scout den mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Maria Blitz; husband, Richard (2014); 11 siblings: Marie Fritzler, Pete Rebensdorf, Emma Reitz, Pauline Blitz, Reinhold Rebensdorf, Henry “Hank” Blitz, Lydia Powell, Esther Davis, Rudolph Blitz, Leo Blitz and Robert Blitz.
Betty is survived by her four children, Dr. Richard M. “Dick” (Jody) Pitsch, Jr., Lincoln, Kathleen K. (Ed) McLaughlin, Seward, Susanne M. Pitsch, Lincoln, and Dr. Robert J. “Bob” (Luan) Pitsch, Lincoln; 10 grandchildren: Eddie McLaughlin, Heidi McLaughlin, Misty McLaughlin, Cassidy McLaughlin, Heather Feldman, Nick Pitsch, Andrew Pitsch, Ryan Pitsch, Jennifer Pitsch and Ben Mahoney; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ruth Joice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seward County Habitat, Blue Valley Community Action or Seward County Scholarship Fund. Graveside service and interment was June 20 at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.