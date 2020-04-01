Betty J. Rolfsmeier
March 15, 1937 – March 26, 2020
Betty Jean Rolfsmeier was born March 15, 1937, in Fairmont and was adopted by Henry and Emma (Klepper) Rucksdaeschel. She passed away March 26, 2020, in Milford at the age of 83 years and 11 days.
Betty grew up in Waco, where she attended and graduated from Waco High School in 1958. She then attended cosmetology school in Omaha, graduating in 1959. Betty returned to Seward to work.
She met and later married Merlin Tannahill in 1963 at St. John Lutheran Church in Waco. The couple lived in the Staplehurst area until 1983 when they moved to Seward. The couple later divorced. Betty was the first door greeter at Walmart in Seward until she retired in 2010. Her highlight working at Walmart was meeting and shaking Sam Walton’s hand when he came to town.
Betty was united in marriage to Ben Rolfsmeier on May 9, 2011, at their farm. Betty was a generous soul and would help anyone in need. She loved writing letters to family and friends, keeping them up-to-date with her and her family in Nebraska. Betty loved playing cards and dice on family outings. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her four grandkids. Betty was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Seward.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Emma Rucksdaeschel; and two husbands, Ben Rolfsmeier and Merlin Tannahill.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Wayne and wife Crystal Tannahill of York and Gordon Tannahill and fiancée Michelle Boyle of Omaha; four grandchildren, Nicholas Senstock and fiancée Savannah Peterson, Alex Tannahill, Vince Tannahill and Cara Schrader.
A graveside service and interment were March 31 at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery near Waco. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.