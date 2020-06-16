Betty J. DeVon
March 17, 1926 – May 22, 2020
Betty DeVon, a 94-year-old Mooreland, Oklahoma, resident, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home.
Betty Jean (Bock) DeVon was born March 17, 1926, in Seward, the daughter of Paul A. and Jessie (Comer) Bock. Betty was reared in Seward, where she attended school and graduated high school. She was united in marriage to Charles Steven DeVon on Nov. 3, 1948, at Salem, Oregon. They made their home in Omaha, living in several other states before moving to Woodward, Oklahoma, in 1963. Betty was mainly a stay-at-home mom, caring for her children. She also helped Charles run the upholstery shop for 59 years. Betty and Charles shared 62 years of marriage.
She enjoyed fishing, camping and flower gardening. Her happiest moments were spent with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Betty is survived by two sons, Steve DeVon of Mooreland and Kirby DeVon of Woodward; two daughters, Jolene Whalen and husband Don and Deborah Booth, all of Woodward; daughter-in-law, Cindy DeVon of Enid, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Michael DeVon, Brandy Barby and husband Ben, Shelley Gonzalez, Jerimiah DeVon, Stacy Weir and husband J.C., Derrick DeVon, RayDon Whalen, Jessica Morton and husband Jake, Aryn DeVon, Makenzie DeVon, Morgan DeVon and Kaylee Cunningham and husband Roper; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Erks of Seward; stepbrother, Corny Sheehan and wife Donna of Seward and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Chuck DeVon and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Shannon Hunter and Caleb DeVon; sisters, Nadine and Helen; and stepsister, Kathleen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for Cancer Research. Interment was in the Elmwood Cemetery.