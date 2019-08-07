Benjamin L. Sheppard III
Feb. 9, 1936 – Aug. 1, 2019
Benjamin Lawrence Sheppard III was born Feb. 9, 1936, in Sarasota, Florida, to Benjamin Lawrence II and Ethel Mary (Naglee) Sheppard and passed away Aug. 1, 2019, in David City at the age of 83 years, 5 months and 11 days.
Ben graduated high school in Collingswood, New Jersey, with the class of 1956. He enlisted in the United States Navy after graduation. Ben received the Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Fifth Good Conduct Award. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 31, 1975.
On July 6, 1982, Ben was united in marriage to Kimberly Jo Marshall in Elkhorn, South Dakota. The couple moved to Seward in 1983, where Ben drove a truck for several different companies including Seward Motor Freight and Schulz Trucking. He retired after 22 years and then worked part time at the Tamora Co-op.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kimberly, in 2001.
Ben is survived by his two children, Larry and wife Arife Sheppard of Yelm, Washington, and Rebbeca Sheppard of Darrington, Washington; four grandchildren, Jennifer Sheppard, Carl Sheppard, Amber Newlon and Scott Newlon; and two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Aedyn Cabrales.
A rosary service and Mass of Christian Burial were held Aug. 5, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward, with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating Mass. A graveside service and interment were in Seward Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice in Ben's name.