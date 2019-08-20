Audra D. Dishman
Jan. 31, 1974 – Aug. 13, 2019
Audra Dee Dishman was born Jan. 31, 1974, to Tom and Debra (Dewall) Kjar in Lexington. She graduated from Cozad High School in 1992. She then attended college in Lincoln for three years. On Aug. 2, 1996, Audra was united in marriage to Christopher Dishman in Cozad. She worked at Wells Fargo Bank. She was a wife and mother who enjoyed taking care of her family. In her free time she enjoyed makeup, coffee and all things sparkly, as well as spending time at the lake.
Audra passed away on Aug. 13, 2019, in Garland at the age of 45.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher Dishman of Garland; sons, Timothy Steel Dishman of Garland and Kodie Ryne Dishman of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Taylor Nicole Dishman of Garland; parents, Tom (Peg) Kjar of Cozad and Debra (Tim) Ourada of Lexington; brother, Tony (Crystal) Kjar of Lincoln; sisters, Abbie Jones (Rick Stephens) of Omaha, Casey (Chuck) Ricketts of Lincoln; mother-in-law and father-in law, Irma and Grant “Junior” Dishman of Cozad; sisters-in-law, Misty (Peter) Dampier of London, United Kingdom, and Heather Dishman of Phoenix, Arizona; stepbrother, Andrew (Maira) Sherman of Lincoln; brother, Jesse Ourada of St. Louis, Missouri; seven nephews; three nieces; and many cousins and relatives.
A service was held Aug. 17, 2019, at Malcolm Jr./Sr. High School in Malcolm, with Heath Kramer officiating. Casketbearers were Shawn Meyer, Reese Beatty, Layne Gissler, Larry Hoeft, Terry Martinez and Barry Petersen. Interment was in the Malcolm Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dishman family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.