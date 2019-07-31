Arlene M. Kastl
May 11, 1928 - July 22, 2019
Arlene Marie Kastl was born May 11, 1928, in Ulysses to James and Carrie (Rerucha) Moravec and passed away July 22, 2019, in Seward at the age of 91 years, 2 months and 11 days. Arlene was raised on the family farm and attended school in Ulysses, graduating with the class of 1946. After graduation she was employed by Hughes Brothers Inc. as a secretary.
On June 17, 1947, Arlene was united in marriage to Bernard Kastl at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses, and to this union a daughter, Barbara, was born. Arlene enjoyed helping Bernard on the farm and was an excellent homemaker. She loved to sew and make clothes for Barbara and her granddaughters when they were young. She also sewed clothes for her granddaughters' dolls. Arlene was an incredible cook and especially loved baking kolaches, rosettes and rolls. She was an all around wonderful mom, wife and friend. She loved being with her family and watching her grandchildren in all of their activities. Arlene was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee until the couple moved to Seward and transferred their membership to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She served on the Altar Society in both churches.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Moravec.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband of 72 years, Bernard Kastl; daughter, Barb Sypal and husband Ron of Lincoln; five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A rosary service and Mass of Christian Burial were held July 26, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward, with Monsignor Robert Tucker and the Rev. Allan Phan concelebrating Mass. A graveside service and interment were in Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Kastl family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.