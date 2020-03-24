Amaryllis (Amy) A. Policky
Aug. 28, 1930 – March 16, 2020
Amaryllis (Amy) Ann Policky was born Aug. 28, 1930, in Dwight to Frank and Mary (Kolar) Kaifer and passed away March 16, 2020, at the age of 89 years, 6 months and 17 days.
Amy grew up in Dwight where she attended grade school and one year of high school. The family moved to David City and she completed her high school education from David City High. Amy earned her teacher’s certificate which allowed her to teach K-12 in rural schools in Butler County prior to marriage.
Her love of music and dancing brought her to many dances which resulted in a courtship with Victor L. Policky. Vic and Amy were wed Nov. 17, 1953, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Bee. They lived in the Bee area for about nine years, raising six children before they moved to Dwight, where they welcomed the last of their seven children. Amy was a substitute teacher and taught Czech language. After her children were raised, she worked at David City Manufacturing for 20 years.
Amy was self-taught on how to play the accordion and piano. Some impromptu jam sessions eventually led to the formation of the Policky Trio, with mom as accordionist. The trio grew to the Policky Orchestra as years went by. She was able to supplement the family income by playing at various weddings and events, as well as by giving accordion and piano lessons. In 1965, Amy started the Dwight Czech dancer group and choreographed dances which the group performed during various Czech festivals. Her signature dance was the “Maypole” dance that is still performed today. Her dancers performed at the Governor’s Ball in 1972. Her seven young children often performed with Amy by singing Czech songs at several events.
Amy was a leader in the community and was involved in the development and promotion of the annual Dwight Czech Festival. She was very involved with the ZCBJ Association, Dwight Legion Auxiliary, Dwight Community Club and the Assumption Parish Church. She loved Czech music and listening to the polka show every Sunday. She was crowned the Nebraska Polka Queen in 1970. In 2002, Amy was inducted into the Nebraska Musicians Hall of Fame. Family was most important to Amy. She loved visits from the kids/grandkids/great-grandkids. Amy was always “the rock” to her children and grandchildren, teaching us to work hard and play hard and do the right thing. Her infamous saying to us was “Que Sera Sera.” She prided herself on getting the right dress to wear to each of her grandchildren’s weddings. Amy loved family gatherings and enjoyed impromptu visits with family, friends and neighbors on her front porch. She took pride in making her famous horn rolls, kolaches and strudel.
Amy is preceded in death by her husband, Vic; parents, Mary and Frank Kaifer; sisters, Alice Kaifer and Beatrice Moore; granddaughter, Cayce Witzel; parents-in-law, Leonard and Wilma Policky; brothers-in-law, Eldon, Bob, Don and Ed; sisters-in-law, Helen Policky and Lorraine Rezac; and nephews, Troy Policky and Brian Policky.
She is survived by sons: Marv (Amy), Wichita Falls, Texas, Steve (Deb), Dwight; daughters, Diane (Rich) VanDerslice, Dwight, Karen (Glen) Hillen, Leigh, Jackie Witzel (Roger Patak), Crete, Teresa (Bob) Birkel, Dwight, and Sue (Ron) Kunert, Glenwood, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; special niece, Sandi (Dale) Rocker, Seward; brothers/sisters-in-law, Kathy Policky, Seward, Les and Theresa Policky, Georgia, Jan Policky, Pleasant Dale, and Dorothy (Fred) Vanis, David City; several nieces, nephews, neighbors, friends and the entire polka loving world.
Visitation and Rosary were March 20. Private family interment services were conducted March 2 at the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.