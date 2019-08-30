Alexander “Alex” J. Luethke
Nov. 30, 1993 – Aug. 19, 2019
Alexander “Alex” John Luethke was born Nov. 30, 1993, to Curtis Luethke and Kimberly Walker. Alex attended Seward High School, graduating in 2012. He worked for Andy’s Appliance Repair as an appliance repairman.
In his free time, Alex loved to work on cars. He liked to fix things and his favorite place was in the shop. He liked to work out and he enjoyed fast cars.
Alex passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, in Goehner at the age of 25 years, 8 months and 20 days.
He is survived by his father, Curtis (Rebecca) Luethke of Seward; mother, Kimberly Walker of Kearney; sisters, Tiffani Luethke (Yousef Ghamedi) of Kearney, Bethany Luethke (fiance, John Samuelson) of Pawnee City and Shelbie Guenther (Mikhail) of Laveen, Arizona; brother, Benjamen Luethke; Holly Shearer, Lincoln; Nickolas Shearer, Kearney; grandparents, Elaine Luethke of Seward, John (Bev) Walker of Dorchester and Teresa Rowe-Hunt of Pleasant Dale; nieces and nephews, Zoie Nowak, Zendaya Nowak, Caden Guenther and Rayna Guenther.
Alex was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ralph Luethke; grandmother, Mary Krieser; and great-grandmother, Bonnie Walker.
A memorial service was held Aug. 24, 2019, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward, with the Rev. Andy Schermbeck officiating. Honorary casketbearers were Benjamen Luethke, Joshua Mandina, Austin Miller, Harrison Marshall, Trevor Webster, Levi Wasser and Yousef Ghamedi. Memorial contributions may be made to the Luethke family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.