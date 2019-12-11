Alan R. Reinmiller
Aug. 11, 1950 – Oct. 31, 2019
Alan Ray Reinmiller was born Aug. 11, 1950, to parents Otis and Sylvia Reinmiller, the oldest of four children. He went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 31, 2019, in Fort Myers, Florida, at age 69.
Alan was a husband, father, son and brother. In 1968, Alan graduated from Seward High School in Seward. He spent two years at the University of Nebraska and six years in the United States Navy. He then taught electronics at Southeast Community College for several years.
Alan was a passionate teacher, whether he was tutoring his stepdaughter in her schoolwork, training young people in his trade or sharing the word of God. Many years later, he even taught students at Word of Life Christian Academy in Freeport Long Island.
Alan graduated from the New Life Dream Center for Men in New York around 2002 and, afterward, worked for the church. When Word of Life Ministries moved its headquarters to Fort Myers, Florida, in 2003, Alan also went to help build the ministry there. However, he left some unfinished business in New York. On one of his trips back, Alan proposed to Deborah Grate in Central Park, and they married on Oct. 29, 2005.
Along with his parents, Alan had done missionary work in the past. In fact, after a short trip to Sanibel, he and his new wife Deborah spent their honeymoon in Honduras along with his mother, sister, stepdaughter Jada and his mother’s church, delivering medicine and gifts for the kids.
To those who wonder how a Nebraska farm boy and a girl from the projects of Harlem could come together, it was the love of God. Alan loved Deborah. He planned the wedding and lined up friends in the church to help his wife-to-be when she came to Florida. He always put her first and embraced her daughter Jada as his own, and so did his whole family. When Deborah’s mother died, Alan’s mother became her mother. Alan was her husband, provider and friend.
As a man, he was compassionate, kind and likable. He worked for Fox Electronics Company as an engineer for over 10 years. His passion for God showed in all he did. Even when he was on oxygen, Alan played the drums during worship at Hope Chapel near their home.
Alan is survived by his loving mother, Sylvia Reinmiller; his loving wife of 14 years, Deborah; stepdaughter, Jada B. Roland; sisters, Patti (Enrique) Galindo and Jean (Mike) Lehman; brother, Eric (Lynn) Reinmiller; two sons, Michael (Ariann) and Daniel (Beth); and five grandchildren, Makenna, Gideon, Adeline, Gabriel and Ava. He is also survived by a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends who love the Lord. Alan, we love you much and we thank Jesus for your wonderful life.