When John Brandl, Seward City parks and rec employee, wanted to replace flagpoles lining the Veterans Memorial site at the north Seward Cemetery, he knew exactly who to call.
“Haven’t the (Seward) Kiwanis guys installed thousands of flagpoles or something like that?” Brandl said with a laugh.
Sure enough on Sept. 23, one by one, numerous Kiwanis members showed up to the location and got to work measuring, pouring concrete and replacing seven poles surrounding the memorial.
The previously installed flagpoles have been there since 2003, Brandl said. Seward’s VFW Club paid for the new silver, 25-foot, telescoping poles.
Brandl and his wife also bought the first set of updated flags to fly at the site. The flags were put up on Sept. 25 as the posts had to sit after first being installed.
The Veterans Memorial can be found along North Fourth Street on the east side of the Seward Cemetery and can be visited any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.