The Seward Police Department is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian accident that occured around 3:30 p.m. on May 15 outside Seward Elementary School.
Sgt. Mike Hammond of SPD said the accident happened at the intersection of Pinewood and North Columbia.
Seward Rescue transported the pedestrian to Seward Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.
The department is not yet releasing the names of those involved, as they are both juveniles.
Hammond said no citations have been issued, though the accident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.