“Do good things, one thing at a time.”
That’s how Seward resident Nick Werman is spending his time—doing good things.
With a little ingenuity and a few partnerships, Werman has spent the past few weeks in his white Silverado pickup, driving around town.
His goal?
“To give people a reason to smile,” he said.
Along with the coronavirus came people stuck at home, frowns and falling spirits, and Werman decided to do something about it.
“It started with computer speakers and some spray paint,” he said.
He took some old sheets of plywood and set them up in the back of his truck. He spray-painted a lime green smiley face on the wood, then added some speakers and began playing feel-good music: “Don't Worry, Be Happy” and “Dancin' in the Street” to name a couple.
He began driving through neighborhoods to make people smile and give them a second away from any troubles they may be facing—a lost job, an illness, being cooped up for too long, fear.
“There’s too much bad media right now. There’s too much negative stuff for people to look at,” Werman said.
When the electrical inverter he was using to power the sound system stopped working, he went to O’Reilly Auto Parts in Seward for a new one.
“They just donated a $100 inverter to me so I could keep playing,” Werman said.
Seward Lumber donated high-grade plywood to the project.
“Sack Lumber cut it for me and donated the paint so we could get it weatherproofed so I could play in the rain,” Werman said.
His wife, Jess, painted a heart and musical notes on the box that holds the speakers.
Since April 4, he’s driven about 80 miles per day within the Seward city limits. He’s been out from 9 a.m. until dark every day except Easter Sunday because of bad weather.
Werman said he tries to avoid residential neighborhoods until after 11:30 a.m.
“I know school’s still going on, so I try not to distract the students,” he said.
He can be seen downtown, parked in front of local businesses or driving through grocery store parking lots. From 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. each day, he stops outside Memorial Hospital to show his appreciation and spread some cheer to the health care workers during their shift change.
“I go wherever people can see me and listen, so they can smile, wave, dance,” he said.
Pictures of Werman driving through neighborhoods have popped up on social media, with joyous captions:
“You made mine and my son’s day, he was so happy.”
“My kids see you on our street and say ‘hey, the happy truck is back!’”
“It is the giving spirit that makes what you are doing so inspirational to all!”
“My daughter and I just heard you driving down our street and she ran outside shrieking with excitement going ‘MR. HAPPY!!! MR. HAPPY!!!!!!! MR. HAPPY IS HERE!!!!’ Thank you for the smiles and making my almost 7 year old’s days brighter!”
Werman is also taking requests for driveway birthdays of people who live within the Seward city limits. He will pull up to the house and play “Happy Birthday,” since gatherings for parties are restricted right now.
“I’ve done about 15 of those,” he said.
Send a private Facebook message to him at Nick Werman with the Seward address of the person celebrating.
Though he’s not looking for money, Werman said a few people have walked up to his window and handed him money for gas to help him keep spreading the cheer.
Those wanting to contribute can also purchase a gas card at Fast Mart, which will hold the cards for him.
“I would like to show my appreciation for everybody’s outpouring of support,” Werman said.
He plans to keep driving as long as he can until the pandemic subsides.
“There’s no reason to stop,” he said.
