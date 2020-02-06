The Concordia Fieldhouse was one site in the Seward Showcase youth basketball tournament Feb. 1-2, with youngsters playing on three courts at once across the infield of the indoor track. The event brought 130 youth basketball teams from around the state, playing in every available gym in Seward. The tournament, for students in third through eighth grades, ran all day Saturday and wrapped up just before the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
Breaking News
Sign up for e-mail updates
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Email updates and notifications
Yes! I would like to receive breaking news, daily updates, and special promotions from the Seward County Independent and their advertisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.