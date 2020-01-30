Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance arrested three men and seized approximately 27 pounds of crystal methamphetamine Jan. 29.
The traffic stop occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m., when Vance initiated a traffic stop on a flatbed tow truck that was hauling a Cadillac Escalade on Interstate 80.
During the stop, Vance noticed several inconsistencies with the passenger’s story
and multiple indicators of criminal activity. The passenger revealed there was also a secondary vehicle traveling with the Escalade.
The owners of the Escalade were traveling in the secondary vehicle on I-80. K-9 Sgt. Kevin Beattie and Deputy Ryon Blath conducted a traffic stop on the secondary vehicle matching the description given by the passenger of the tow truck.
Once deputies confirmed the identities of the driver and passengers of the secondary vehicle, Vance had a K-9 deployed on the Escalade. The K-9 made a positive indication to the odor of illegal narcotics.
During the vehicle search, 21 packages of crystal methamphetamine weighing 27 pounds were discovered in the sidewall of the vehicle. The street value is estimated at approximately $594,000.
The investigation showed the narcotics were transported from Juarez, Mexico, and intended to be delivered in Omaha.
Christian G. Gardea, 24, of El Paso, Texas, Perdo A. Robles, 33, of Omaha and Rex L. Kmiecik, 39, of Omaha were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of crystal methamphetamine.
The tow truck driver, two child passengers under age 5, and one woman were released.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
