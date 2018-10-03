Seward Public Schools are planning ahead.
The district is starting its strategic planning process. This will guide SPS for the next five years, from 2019 to 2023.
Superintendent Dr. Josh Fields said a district’s strategic plan is different from a city’s comprehensive plan, which is flexible on how the city might look in the future.
Strategic plans are more hard and fast.
“This is what we’re going to do,” Fields said.
SPS will use a planning model from Cambridge Strategic to create its plan. The entire process will take seven to nine months.
The first step, according to Cambridge’s internal coordinator guide, is for the administration to plan for the strategic planning team’s first meeting.
The planning includes gathering data and information like how the district is organized, information on students and enrollment, personnel information, finances, survey results and the district’s mission, among other data.
“You have to use data to make those decisions,” Fields said.
When the district is ready to meet, it will hold a planning session with 35-40 members of the community. This could include administration members, teachers, board members, staff, students, parents and other community leaders.
This group will work to develop a draft of the strategic plan. This plan includes specific strategies.
“They are very lofty things,” Fields said of the strategies.
Once that draft is made, the district will create action teams, which are tasked with developing actions that outline how the district will achieve those strategies.
For example, in the district’s 2013-2018 strategic plan, one strategy is “We will develop plans to engage students, staff, family and community.”
One part of the action plan for that strategy is to “begin college visits at the middle school level.” There are several action plans for each strategy.
Included in the action plans are cost/benefit analyses and a timeline for when each action will take place.
This helps the school district use learning goals to drive budgeting, according to a presentation given by Fields and Dr. Matt Dominy at the Seward Board of Education’s Aug. 13 meeting.
Dominy is the district’s curriculum and staff development director.
Fields said the action plans take large and encompassing ideas and turn them into actions the district can take to reach its goals.
Once action plans are developed, the original planning team meets again and can request revisions from the action teams or modify its strategies.
The plan then goes to the Board of Education for final approval.
Then, each campus will create its own plan based on the strategic plan that is specific to each building, Fields said.
“We want to make sure we’re all on the same page,” Fields said.
Fields also said school staff members choose team leaders, who ensure site plans are carried out.
Through the current strategic plan, Fields said the district decided it needed more rigor to prepare students for college or their careers. With that, the district expanded its shop programs.
Another example of how the district worked to fulfill its strategic plan includes helping students transition from elementary school to middle school to high school.
Fields said incoming fifth graders now have an orientation night before they start middle school. The district also has a spring transition day, where middle school students can visit the high school.
“Now it’s a part of how they do things,” Fields said.
He added that the district measures the effectiveness of these programs through surveys it takes every two years. The surveys include information on how students, parents and staff perceive these programs.
Hard data, like the ACT and other test assessments, also give the district an idea of how the plan is working.
Fields said some portions of the 2013-2018 plan could carry over into the next strategic plan.
Overall, Fields said this plan will provide the energy for the district’s next five years.
“It is an extremely important process,” Fields said.
Fields said the district hopes to begin meeting with the strategic planning team in late October.
