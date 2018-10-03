During the Seward County Commissioners’ Sept. 25 meeting, the board:
• approved inventories from county departments.
• appointed Casey Keim as the new highway superintendent.
• approved right of way requests from Lone Creek Cattle Company to install/extend a driveway on Matzke Highway between Fletcher and Superior roads, and from Norris Public Power District to provide electricity to a residents on 140th Road, south of Raymond Road.
• accepted Commissioner Diana Garske’s new resignation date—Sept. 30. Her original resignation date was set for Oct. 1, but she changed it so the county would not have to pay her health insurance for the month of October.
• approved the Seward County Visitor’s Committee bylaws.
• authorized Gary Petersen, emergency manager for Seward and York counties, to sign the 2018 Emergency Management Performance Grant Subrecipient Agreement. Petersen said the county will receive $49,000 toward eligible expenses like salary and benefits. He also said the county will provide funds for a 50/50 match.
• Chairperson Roger Glawatz appointed himself, Commissioner Whitney Fleischman and former Seward County Public Defender Dave Kimball to a committee to interview applicants for the county’s open public defender position.
• approved an interlocal agreement to renew for prosecution services with the City of Seward. County Attorney Wendy Elston said the county’s previous agreement with the city had expired.
• authorized the second payment to High Plains Enterprises for its work on Sunrise Road near Milford. This payment of nearly $83,000 went toward work already completed.
