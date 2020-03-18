The City of Seward has closed its buildings to the public, though staff are still available to help local residents. See the graphics about closures at City Hall and the Municipal Building.
In addition, Seward Memorial Library is open at its drive-up window only. Staff are available to assist with other services, but the building is closed to the public.
The Civic Center building is closed to the public (meetings scheduled there are either canceled or moved), but the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership office remains open by phone or email.
Seward County Commissioners voted to keep the courthouse open to the public at its March 17 meeting, as COVID-19 was talked about in length. According to County Clerk Sherry Schweitzer, the board recommends the public to conduct as much business over the phone and limit foot traffic at the courthouse as much as possible.
