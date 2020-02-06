Table after table of teams in costume filled the Seward County Ag Pavilion Jan. 31 for the 10th annual Trivia Night, hosted by the St. John Lutheran School Parent-Teacher League. Contestants worked together to answer 10 rounds of 10 questions, trying to beat all the other tables with the most correct answers. Fifty-six teams participated this year.
Breaking News
Sign up for e-mail updates
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Email updates and notifications
Yes! I would like to receive breaking news, daily updates, and special promotions from the Seward County Independent and their advertisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.