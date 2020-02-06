Table after table of teams in costume filled the Seward County Ag Pavilion Jan. 31 for the 10th annual Trivia Night, hosted by the St. John Lutheran School Parent-Teacher League. Contestants worked together to answer 10 rounds of 10 questions, trying to beat all the other tables with the most correct answers. Fifty-six teams participated this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.