Southeast Community College in Milford held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Prairie Hall, its newest dormitory, on Aug. 15. Dignitaries who helped cut the ribbon are, from left: Patrick Kelley, Milford mayor; Suzanne Gligorevic, Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership; Steven Ottmann, Keith Hammons and Nancy Seim of SCC’s Board of Governors; Ed Koster, SCC vice president for technology and Milford campus director; Dr. Paul Illich, SCC president; Kathy Boellstorff of the Board of Governors; and Stacy Riley, SCC assistant campus director and dean of students.