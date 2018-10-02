Rain has caused a delay in new paving on East Seward Street.
“We got started on it very well,” Street and Transportation Superintendent Mel Aldrich said. And then the rain fell. “That set us back seven to eight days.”
City crews began work on the project in mid-August. They are working on the first of four phases of new paving on East Seward Street.
This first phase runs from Plum Creek Lane to Ridge Run, for which the city budgeted $60,000. The other phases will take place as funding is available.
The current section under construction is near the Seward Dog Park. Aldrich said the dog park is still open, even though there are barricades in the area. He said visitors should park along the street where construction is not taking place, as the parking lot cannot be used.
Aldrich said some of the new paving has been poured, and he hopes more can be completed this week.
“But the weather doesn’t look too promising,” he said. “We’ll fight through it.”
With rain in Seward’s forecast later this week, Aldrich said it’s hard to say when the project will be finished. He hopes it will be done within the next couple of weeks.
“Once we get going, it doesn’t take us long,” Aldrich said. “We’d like to have it open as soon as we can.”
