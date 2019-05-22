On June 1, 80 cars will compete during the fourth annual Big Blue Mile Shootout, hailed the “fastest mile in Seward County.”
“This year we’ve increased the car slots and we had tremendous response. People have been calling literally every day to try and get in on the race,” said Melissa Grantski, one of the event organizers. “We could have 100 spots and they would all fill.”
Melissa, her husband Todd and about 50 volunteers organize the annual event to raise money for the local fire departments and aid them in buying speciality equipment.
Last year the group raised over $10,000, and this year Melissa said she’s got her sights set even higher.
“If we can make more this year it’ll make it all worth it,” she said.
Volunteers will also collect non-perishable food items like juice, canned food, pastas and cereals for local food pantry.
While the competitors start lining up at 7 a.m. in downtown Cordova, there will be a breakfast buffet from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Cordova Community Center.
After 8 a.m. the roads will close, but attendees can still get to the event by exiting I-80 at Beaver Crossing exit 369, going south to Pioneers, turning right and going 3 miles west to the entrance of the shootout.
There is no cost to enter the event except for parking on-site, which is $5.
For more information go to www.bigbluemile.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.