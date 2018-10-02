For almost a year, the City of Seward has been working to update its comprehensive plan.
Now, it’s ready to show the plan so far and receive public feedback.
On Tuesday, Oct. 9, the city will host two open houses to share what the comprehensive plan steering committee’s work. One will be at 5:30 p.m. at Neutral Grounds and the second will be at 7 p.m. at Bottle Rocket Brewing.
The steering committee, made up of community members, worked with RDG Planning and Design throughout the process.
In December 2017, City Administrator Greg Butcher said the city tried to include a variety of people to hear multiple views. The committee has business leaders, educators, students and others involved.
On Sept. 25, Butcher said the committee thought about the city’s future growth—whether that’s residential or business development.
He also said comprehensive plans are flexible.
“Over time, priorities, strategies and other things change,” Butcher said, adding that the city will continue to monitor growth and make necessary changes to its plan.
The plan also will affect the city’s land use map and zoning. Butcher said the city tries to be smart with zoning, leaving transitions between land-use types. For instance, he said the city would transition from residential, to light-residential, to light commercial to commercial land use.
He said it’s important to plan ahead for growth so the city can plan to expand its utilities. This is especially important for water and storm water drainage.
If the city knows where it will see growth, it can look ahead and conduct water studies.
“We, as a city, can get ahead of all that,” Butcher said.
Butcher said in a city of around 7,000, it’s impossible to get everyone to agree to everything, but the goal is to get as many people as possible to back the comprehensive plan.
After the open houses and public feedback, Butcher said the steering committee will meet and make any necessary updates. Then the plan will go to the planning and zoning board for consideration before it is sent to the city council for final approval.
Once the comprehensive plan is adopted by the city council, Butcher said the city will start work on updating its Uniform Land Development Ordinance, which outlines setbacks, lot sizes, land use types and more.
The ULDO can be updated as needed. For example, Butcher said when the city created its current plan, it could not predict distilleries and breweries coming to town—or that they’d need their own land use type.
“We continue to adjust that,” Butcher said.
Butcher also said the city plans to post a draft of the comprehensive plan online.
“We really hope to have people’s involvement and hear their hopes, concerns and comments,” Butcher said.
The city last updated its comprehensive plan more than 10 years ago.
