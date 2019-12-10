Company names facility, director of operations for Seward manufacturing plant
Scoular now has a name for its new freeze-dried pet food ingredient manufacturing subsidiary: Petsource by Scoular.
The name was announced Dec. 10.
Petsource will develop, procure, freeze-dry and package high-protein ingredients for pet food manufacturers. It is among the first in the country to bring these steps together under one roof, positioning itself as the go-to source for pet food companies.
“The name ‘Petsource’ signifies that we are redefining what start-to-finish looks like in pet food ingredient manufacturing,” said Amy Patterson, Petsource general manager. “Petsource will be a one-stop shop for unparalleled levels of safety, quality and reliability across the freeze-dried pet food supply chain.”
Central to the project is a $50 million manufacturing plant under construction in Seward. Scoular broke ground in August, and the plant is on track to open in fall 2020.
The plant will create up to 100 new jobs in Seward. Hiring is expected to begin in spring 2020.
Petsource also announced Jon Heussner as director of operations, responsible for manufacturing at the Seward site. Heussner has held leadership roles in operations, project management and engineering for Tyson Foods, Conagra Brands, Hain Celestial Seasonings and most recently, Dean Foods.
“As a lifelong pet owner with years of supply chain experience, it is a privilege to work with the great team assembled by Petsource to manufacture safe and high-quality products,” Heussner said.
No live animals will be involved at the Seward location, Heussner said. The facility will receive only frozen blocks of various protein sources for use in the freeze-drying process and will not perform any traditional meat processing associated with beef and poultry operations.
“One of the key benefits of the freeze-dry process is the lack of odors typically found in other pet food manufacturing operations,” Heussner said.
For more information on Petsource, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Scoular, visit www.petsource.com.
