Community members are encouraged to participate in the 25th annual Scholarship Parade of Homes Sunday, Dec. 8, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. The parade will feature homes owned by Bob and Sandi Dobesh, David and Shanan Kliment, David and Sherry Leising, Steve and Diane Steinauer and Ryan and Kristi Ideus.
Proceeds from the annual event support high school students of Seward County who attend Southeast Community College in Milford or Concordia University. Last year, the event raised nearly $3,000 in scholarship awards that benefitted 27 students. The Scholarship Parade of Homes has raised more than $80,000 in cumulative scholarship funds since it began in 1995. The annual event is sponsored by Cattle Bank and Trust, Concordia University and Southeast Community College.
Tickets for the Scholarship Parade of Homes are $12 in advance and $15 day of. Advance tickets can be purchased online at christmasatconcordia.net, or in person at Concordia Alumni Office (Weller 206), SCC-Milford, Cattle Bank and Trust, Jones Bank and Union Bank and Trust. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the event for $15 in Concordia’s Weller Hall lobby.
