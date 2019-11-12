Not stopping for pedestrians could cost drivers money in the form of traffic tickets or a lawsuit if they hit someone.
A new warning light was installed last week at the crosswalk just outside Seward Memorial Hospital on North Columbia Avenue in Seward, and drivers need to pay attention to it.
The Rectangular Rapidly Flashing Beacon is meant to alert drivers that pedestrians are about to cross the street.
“When that thing goes off, it is really obvious,” Seward City Administrator Greg Butcher said. “With daylight saving time especially, with five o’clock traffic and six o’clock traffic now that it’s darker, it was good timing.”
The City of Seward installed one of the lights at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Highway 15 at the beginning of April, and the city and hospital thought North Columbia would benefit from one, too.
Butcher said before the light was installed, he and colleagues informally watched drivers at the hospital crossing.
“We noted that it tended to be all the local traffic, 16-county traffic, knew to have their eyes out for people in the crosswalk, but all the out-of-town people didn’t even notice it,” Butcher said.
He said this crossing has more foot traffic than the one on Hillcrest. He said the city has received positive feedback about the light at Hillcrest, but it has also gotten feedback that drivers aren’t sure how to respond when the light is flashing.
Pedestrians press a button to turn on the flashing lights. Drivers should yield to the lights, coming to a complete stop and allowing pedestrians to cross.
Butcher said drivers who do not yield when someone is waiting to cross could be cited.
Pedestrians should be careful, too.
“You still need to use caution and still verify that vehicles are stopped before you enter the crosswalk,” Butcher said.
Memorial Health Care Systems paid $4,125 for the light and equipment, and the city did the installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.