On Sept. 5 at approximately 2 p.m., a Seward County K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The Hyundai matched the description of a vehicle that was associated with a missing and endangered juvenile out of San Diego, California.
During the initial investigation, deputies were able to confirm that the 14-year-old girl was listed as missing and endangered. It was also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle met the juvenile in California and was taking her to Ohio.
At this time, it is believed that the driver and sole passenger did not know each other prior to leaving California.
The driver, Devin A. Johnson, 26, of Lyndhurst, Ohio, was arrested for child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Johnson was lodged in the Seward County Detention Center.
The non-profit organization I’ve Got a Name out of Lincoln was contacted to assist in the case, which is still under investigation.
