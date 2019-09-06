Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.