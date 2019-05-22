Seward
Seward VFW Post 4755 and American Legion Post 33 will hold a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. on May 27 at the north cemetery, located on Highway 15 and Waverly Road. Coffee and rolls will be served afterward at the VFW Club.
Milford
At 10 a.m. on May 27, Milford Legion Post 171 will hold a ceremony at Blue Mound Cemetery, south of Southeast Community College. The speaker will be District 12 American Legion Commander Bonnie Brewer, and the Milford High School band will play. There will be a brunch afterward at the Milford Fire Hall.
The West Blue Church and Cemetery Association of rural Milford will host its 47th annual Memorial Service on Sunday, May 26. Worship will start at 10:30 a.m. with Tom Kemper as guest speaker and Darlene Carritt on the pipe organ. There will be a covered dish dinner to follow. The Association meeting will be at 1 p.m.
Utica
The Utica Legion Post 49 will start with a service May 27 at Waco Cemetery at 10 a.m. At 2 p.m., the Legion will hold its second service at the Utica Cemetery. Chaplain Jim Bulgrin will be the guest speaker. Following the services, the Legion will serve a spaghetti supper at the Utica Auditorium from 4 to 7 p.m.
Also in Utica, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will hold a Memorial Day Mass at 9:30 a.m. at the Catholic Cemetery or at the church in case of rain. Refreshments will be served in the cemetery or in the Parish Hall. Guests are asked to bring their own chair, stool or blanket and to pick up flowers two weeks after Memorial Day. Those in containers on the cement bases can be left.
Beaver Crossing/Goehner
Beaver Crossing Legion Post 178 will hold two ceremonies, one in Goehner at Mound Prairie Cemetery at 10 a.m., and one at the Beaver Crossing at 11:30 a.m., both on May 27. Seward County Veterans Service Officer Jeff Baker will be the guest speaker.
Malcolm/Pleasant Dale
The Pleasant Dale Legion Post 354 will host Memorial Day services at the Malcolm Cemetery at 9 a.m. with the Malcolm High band performing and at Pleasant Dale at 11 a.m. with the Milford High band performing. The Legion will host a luncheon in Pleasant Dale following the service.
Garland
Garland Legion Post 369 will conduct its Memorial Day service Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. in Garland on Main Street. The guest speaker is Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Griffith, who is the full-time Nebraska Army National Guard recruiting and retention battalion command sergeant major. He has deployed numerous times, including a 2001 deployment to Kuwait and again in 2006 to Iraq.
Cordova
In Cordova, Legion Post 359 will have services at Zastrow Cemetery at 2 p.m. on May 27. The speaker will be Tim Wilbeck, a Vietnam veteran. Refreshments will follow at the Cordova Community Building.
Gresham
On Memorial Day, the Davidson-Neujahr Post 13 and the Sons of the American Legion will hold a service at 9 a.m. at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. York County Veterans Service Officer Nick Wollenburg will be the guest speaker. A community breakfast will follow at the Gresham Community Center.
Gresham’s Memorial Day observation coincides with the community’s Fireman’s Picnic, which begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 25. Horseshoes and kids’ activities are planned for Saturday, with a car show, parade and community church service on Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m.
