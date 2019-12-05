Matthew A. Williams, 41, of Seward has been located and taken into custody. Williams was found at a residence outside of Garland around 3 p.m. Dec. 5, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
Williams was wanted for theft by unlawful taking, obstructing a peace officer and failing to appear when on bail, a misdemeanor.
He has been transported to the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on their warrant.
The Seward County Sheriff and deputies were searching for Williams, who fled from a scene near Garland Dec. 1 and again Dec. 3.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a Seward County deputy responded to a motorist assist in the area of Highway 34 and McKelvie Road, where Williams was the sole occupant of a disabled vehicle.
Williams was not able to provide identification to the deputy and was continuing to look for it when the deputy returned to his cruiser to verify Williams’ identity.
Seward County Communications was able to confirm Williams’ identity and informed the deputy that there was an active misdemeanor warrant for Williams’ arrest.
Williams fled the scene on foot toward a heavily wooded area.
A search of the area was conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit. Eventually, the search was called off for the night.
As of 5 p.m. Dec. 2, Williams had not been located, but the search picked up again Dec. 3 around 9 a.m., when he was spotted in the area.
Five patrol units surrounded a tree line where Williams was thought to be hiding near Highway 34 in the Garland curves. They also searched nearby properties, but deputies were unable to take him into custody.
The sheriff's office issued a statement on social media Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5, that Williams had been apprehended and thanking those who helped locate him.
