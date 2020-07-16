Walmart stores nationwide, including the Seward store, will require customers to wear face coverings starting Monday, July 20, the company announced on Wednesday.
In blog post listed on the Walmart Corporate website, the company said that 65% of its more than 5,000 stores are located in states where local governments mandate face coverings or masks. So the announcement to make masks mandatory came “to help bring consistency across stores and clubs.” The decision also includes all Sam's Club locations.
The Seward Walmart staff referred reporters to the corporate media relations department.
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” the statement read. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates."
Walmart has also created a Health Ambassador, who will be stationed near building entrances, to remind those without masks about the company's new requirements. The Health Ambassador, according to the press release, will be tasked with helping customers find a solution if they arrive without face coverings.
Sam's Club members will be offered complimentary masks or masks for purchase, the release said.
