Police vehicles, fire engines and ambulances lined the ditches, giving law enforcement and first responders a makeshift tunnel for their walk. The setting sun shone across all of them in their solemn moment to honor their fallen coworkers.
Members of the Seward County Sheriff's Office arranged a two-mile walk along 336th Street off Highway 34 at Dickinson Farms on Sept. 16 to honor Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera and Lancaster County Deputy Troy Bailey, both of whom lost their lives in the line of duty.
Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance said the idea was inspired by an 11-year-old who runs a mile for every officer who lost their life in the line of duty.
“I have several friends that work for LPD and LSO so it hits very close to home for us,” Vance said. “We just want to show support for the family and the fallen officers.”
Once the sheriff's department agreed on the event, Vance extended invitations to local precincts. Members of the Milford Police Department, Beaver Crossing Fire Department and York Sheriff's deputies brought their vehicles to line the two-mile walk. A fire truck extended its ladder and hung an American flag from the top.
Some officers ran while a large group walked the distance together. Following a few words of appreciation from Vance, Jo Ellen Axthelm gathered those around in a prayer that wished safety upon law enforcement and first responders.
“We can never know what they're going through but we know it's a hard loss,” Vance said. “They lost a father, their husband. We just wanted to show them our support.”
