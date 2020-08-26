Elected officials and representatives stood at the podium at the Seward Kiwanis Parade of Flags on Aug. 22 for the first dedication of the United States Space Force flag in the country and re-dedication of the POW-MIA flag.
Seward Kiwanis Parade of Flags Advisor Marv Taylor started the event and introduced fellow sponsor of the event, Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association. Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier also made a short introductory speech.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and State Sen. Mark Kolterman both spoke at the ceremony. Ricketts highlighted the historical implications of the event, and Kolterman underlined his hometown pride during his remarks.
None of Nebraska's Washington representatives arrived in person. Retired U.S. Army Captain Dean Mathisen spoke on behalf of Congressman Don Bacon, Rita Sanders spoke on behalf of Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and Jim Kuester spoke on behalf of Sen. Ben Sasse. Blum also read letters aloud from the offices of Sen. Deb Fischer and Congressman Adrian Smith.
The ceremony also featured remarks from Lt. Col. Corey Trusty, a branch chief at the United States Strategic Command, and Dr. Franklin Damann of the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.