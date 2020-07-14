Back together but still not business as usual, the Seward City Council members sat 6 feet apart in the Civic Center basement for their first in-person meeting in nearly four months. All council members, except Ellen Beck and Sid Kamprath, were in attendance, as were City Attorney Kelly Hoffschneider, City Administrator Greg Butcher, City Clerk Bonnie Otte and Mayor Josh Eickmeier, for the return to the familiar.
Road and street projects were discussed at the council meeting. Members of the public spoke about excess speeds some motorists use when transitioning from Highway 15 onto Eighth Street, traveling south along the golf course. A flashing speedometer was recently installed in the area, which residents suggested could move further south along Eighth Street.
The council was reluctant to add speed bumps because of snow removal and the difficulty with farm equipment. Butcher suggested looking at the sight triangle at the nearby trailhead to help motorists and trail users spot each other, which could help slow motorists on the street.
There was also the discussion of Highway 15 project, which would eventually widen Sixth Street in parts through town. Slated for completion in 2023, the project would widen Highway 15 and Sixth Street down to Cedar Street.
The Seward County E911 budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was discussed, which includes a 3.5% increase for the city. That includes wage increases. That motion carried unanimously but not before the council took a moment to acknowledge Barb Liska. Liska informed officials of her upcoming retirement following 46 total years as dispatcher.
“We want to thank Barb for decades of service,” Eickmeier said.
Butcher updated the council on job description for the police chief position. Current Chief of Police Alan Baldwin informed the council of his retirement, effective Aug. 4, and the position's description was last updated in 2001. The council voted unanimously to update the job description.
The council approved adding the services of county attorney Wendy Elston, in the event of city ordinance violations.
During discussion, Butcher mentioned the prospect of tree branch removal, in part because of an insurance claim made after a city tree fell on a private residence and damaged the roof and gutters. That came a day before a thunderstorm with heavy winds blew through Seward and downed branches on public and private property alike.
The council also unanimously approved building expansions and liquor licenses for Bottle Rocket Brewing. The brewery moved into the former Youth Center at 211 South 4th St. for bottling and distribution. Owners Gerald Homp, Jason Berry and Ryan Koch updated the council on the progress of renovations.
