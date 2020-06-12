A suspect is deceased after two individuals in a reported stolen car led Seward County Sheriff's Deputies on a short pursuit Friday morning east of Seward.
Law enforcement pursued the vehicle, which eventually turned onto a gravel road outside of Goehner. That vehicle lost control soon after. A male and female were discovered on scene. The male was airlifted with unknown injuries and the female suspect was thrown from the vehicle. She was declared deceased at the scene.
Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston confirmed the vehicle was stolen from Iowa and both of the suspects were Omaha residents. Elston also confirmed both of the suspects as minors.
An investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
