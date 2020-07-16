Organizers have decided to postpone the Plum Creek Literacy Festival’s fall event until April 15-17, 2021, according to a July 16 Facebook post.
"This decision was made based on guidance from our local health officials, the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the continued uncertainty about the virus and the impact it’s having on travel, schools and the public’s health.
"The festival's mission and ministry will still continue this fall! We are constantly working on new ways to support literacy in our schools and libraries.
"Be on the lookout for information on the annual art auction, which will happen late September/early October; a new logo reveal; information on the 25th anniversary fundraising campaign; and updates as to how the festival might look in April."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.