The Nebraska National Guard Museum is following guidance and closing its doors because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The museum shuttered operations on March 16 at noon and will remain closed until May 11 (or until conditions improve). Many of the events planned for March-May have been postponed.
Some of the events that have been postponed include:
• Big Band Concert and Dance (Friday, March 20): Due to the Concordia Swing Band members on extended Spring Break.
• NENG Museum Amphitheater Dedication (Saturday, April 4) and Kid Discovery Day: The 43rd Army Band was scheduled to play at the dedication. Will look at a future day. This includes the DAR’s Kid Discovery Day event.
• Student visits to the museum for March-May.
Events that the leadership of the NENG is monitoring currently:
• Armed Forces Day Concert, Saturday, May 16, at 4 p.m. This is an outdoor concert at the NENG Museum Amphitheater.
• Annual Run to St. Lo Memorial 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk, Saturday, June 6 (D-Day) at 7 a.m. This is an outdoor event starting and finishing at the NENG Museum.
• July 4 Events, Thursday-Saturday, July 2-4: Bob Hope Show, actors, dedication of the Nebraska’s Women Warriors exhibit, open house, static displays, etc.
• Liberation Tour 2020, July 16-27: Trip to France to follow in the footsteps of the 134th Infantry in World War II. Trip is being moved to the right two days (was supposed to leave on July 14). Will assess as the date gets closer.
• National Airborne Day on Sunday, Aug. 16. Most of the events are planned for the Seward Municipal Airport. More to follow.
The NENG Museum is in a closed status. The Gift Shop still has items for sale and can be coordinated for purchase and pick up (Facebook messaging or phone).
The staff is currently working on prepping the facility for re-opening in May. This includes a deep clean (Jenna’s Cleaning Service and staff), updating exhibit monitors, construction projects that can proceed without closing off parts of the building and stocking up supplies for events. The museum website is currently being updated. Most information is posted on the Nebraska National Guard Museum Facebook page.
The NENG Historian will be working from the museum and is available via phone at (402) 309-8763 (he will maintain the M-F, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. schedule).
