Memorial Health Care Systems' cardiovascular rehabilitation program has received certification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. The certification recognized the hospital's commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care, a news release said.
In order to earn accreditation, the Seward Memorial Hospital cardiovascular rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program's practices. AAVCPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs to adhere to standards and guidelines published by AAVCPR and related professional societies.
Each application is reviewed by the AAVCPR Program Certification Committee. Certification is awarded by the AACVP Board of Directors.
AACVPR Program Certification is valid for 3 years.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help those with cardiovascular and pulmonary problems recover faster and live healthier lives. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
