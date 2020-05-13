Some state-mandated health measures were lifted May 4 regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the restrictions, issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts, included the opening of in-person services for churches. They have not been able to meet in-person since the middle of March. Guidelines such as social distancing and wearing face masks still apply.
Most churches in Seward County are staying online for the time being, including the following:
St. John’s Lutheran Church will be staying online until further notice. Sermons can be found at its Youtube page or following the link under “Livestream” at https://stjohnseward.org/livestream/.
Seward United Methodist Church is staying online through June and will reevaluate at the beginning of June; drive-in services will be on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran in Milford will not be opening. Officials will reevaluate after May 17 and services will be held online until then.
St. Paul's Lutheran in Utica is not opening up for services and no decision date has been set moving forward.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward, will continue to have regular mass on weekends and daily mass. The livestream will continue online for the elderly. Church members are asked to follow guidelines, with volunteers wiping down pews. Attendees will form a line for communion and keep the 6-foot distance. Mass will continue to be held online.
Hillcrest Evangelical Church is not holding in-person services until at least May 31. They will meet May 12 to officially decide. Until then, services will be streamed at live.hillcrest.org at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
