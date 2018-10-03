It doesn’t take much to be kind, and three Milford High School organizations are uniting to show how simple it can be.
Each year, the Future Business Leaders of America chapter, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter and Student Council take on their own community service projects.
This year, they decided to unite with one common goal: spreading the message of being kind to everyone.
“You literally have no idea what people are going through,” junior Carlin Adams said. “Little things, hold the door for someone. Even though it may not mean anything to you, you never know.”
Carlin is helping to spearhead the initiative along with junior Calyn Mowinkel and Elizabeth Ross. All three girls serve in all three organizations.
“My mom and dad raised me to be kind and attack the day with kindness every day,” Calyn said.
Elizabeth said their motivation for the project came from a presentation by Dr. Mark and Joni Adler of Ralston, who lost their 15-year-old son, Reid, to suicide after he was bullied. The Adlers spoke in Milford last year and have inspired the #BeKind movement on social media.
The organizations’ main focus is raising money for a book project: “Being Kind One Book at a Time.”
They’re inviting the community to donate money to send a copy of the picture book “The Invisible Boy” by Trudy Ludwig home with every student at Milford Elementary School.
The book tells the story of Brian and Justin, who become friends and encourage an awareness of friendship and kindness throughout their entire class.
Milford Elementary Principal Cory Hartman is going from class to class, reading the book to all the students.
Each book costs about $11, and with 450 books needed, the organizations hope to raise $5,000.
“That’s just a small part of what they want to do,” adviser Shelly Mowinkel said. “They really want to reach all age demographics.”
The groups also are selling hair scrunchies to raise money.
They’ve made pledge signs for students and community members to sign at the high school and at Pizza
(continued on 3A)
Kitchen in Milford.
Students also completed #BeKind coloring pages that will be hung in the high school commons area and locker signs for everyone in the organizations.
The groups ordered 1,000
(continued on 3A)
silicon bracelets with the #BeKind message on them to hand out.
They made #BeKind T-shirts to give to presenters at College Access Day this week, and in February, they’re planning “Kindness Week Bingo.”
Junior high students also are planning activities to promote being kind.
“All three of these girls have bought into being kind. They all display it,” Shelly said.
The organizations are a week or two away from kicking off their fundraising campaign, but community members can watch for more information on social media and around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.