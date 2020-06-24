The Seward Fourth of July Celebration Committee had to cancel the traditional Fourth of July for 2020 but developed a series of segments promoting a virtual Fourth of July Celebration on Facebook.
The Fourth of July Celebration Virtual Fourth of July Celebration Committee did try to follow through with some of the traditional "pre" activities. The committee will honor their traditional royalty selected from essays on "Why I Like to Live in Seward." It honored a local civic organization, Seward American Legion Post 33, and recognized the annual Seward County Community Service awardee, longtime civic leader Roger Glawatz, along with the selection of the Grand Marshall/Nebraskan's Friend awardee Laurie Richards, director of the Nebraska Film Office.
An annual special edition of the Seward County Independent will be published for the Fourth of July featuring a look back at Fourths in Seward.
The committee salutes the Rivoli Theater and its centennial year with the theme "The Magic of Movies!"
A theme-driven art exhibit is in the Seward Civic Center's Langworthy Art Gallery sponsored by the Lincoln Art Guild and a special exhibit is also on display by the Lincoln Modern Quilt Guild in the Langworthy Gallery.
A series of video presentations was recorded for the special virtual event for the Seward Fourth of July Facebook page to be released on July 4.
The Seward Optimist Club is also hosting a virtual "Fun Run!" Click HERE for details or visit the Seward Optimist Club website or Seward Fourth of July website.
The Seward Fourth of July Celebration is hosting a virtual car show, and the details can be found on the Seward Fourth of July Celebration website.
For more details on the Virtual Fourth of July Celebration for Seward in 2020, contact Clark Kolterman at clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org or call him at (402) 641-8522. Posters and handbills listing the various offerings on July 4 Facebook can be found at the Civic Center in the lobby of the Langworthy Gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.