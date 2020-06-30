The Seward County Independent earned 14 awards at the annual Nebraska Press Association Awards, which was released to newspapers across the state digitally on June 27.
Most notably, the Independent earned third place in General Excellence in the largest weekly group category based on circulation. The Independent also earned third place in Youth Coverage, where the largest weekly group was grouped together with dailies.
Of the 14 awards the Independent won first place in its division in five different categories. In advertising, the Independent won in Building Circulation for a Fourth of July promotion (Tammy Leff and Dave Fiala), Signature Page for a Christmas shopping promotion (Lizz Alder and Fiala) and Single Retail Advertising Idea – Black and White for a Lichti's ad (Patty Lavelle and Fiala). The Independent staff also earned third place for Single Retail Advertising Idea – Color for a Merle's Flower Shop ad and second place in Community Promotion Advertisement for a Scare at the Fair ad (Alder and Fiala).
On the editorial side the Independent won first place in Front Page and third place in Editorial Page. Sports editor Stephanie Croston won first place Sports Action Photo for a Centennial football photo, second place Feature Photography for a dance recital photo and third place Single Feature Story for her piece on the Blitz twins.
Former Independent reporter Lysandra Marquez won second place in News Photography for a color run photo and former Independent editor Emily Hemphill earned third place News Photography for a picture called Hitting the Target.
