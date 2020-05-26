Welcome to May 25 and happy Memorial Day!
Did you know?
Memorial Day was named a federal holiday in 1971 and was originally referred to as Decoration Day. Decoration Day officially was established in 1868 by Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, the commander in chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, to be an annual day nationally to decorate war graves.
Services to know about
Adjustments have been made to local services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what you need to know about today's activities:
• No services in Seward, Milford, Beaver Crossing, Goehner, Cordova
• Bee will hold a service with a limited honor guard and firing squad, starting a tour at 8 a.m. at the Dwight Fire Hall, followed by a stop at St. Luke's Cemetery at 8:15; St. Wenceslaus at 9 a.m., Ulysses Catholic Cemetery at 10 a.m., Ulysses Township Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., Union Cemetery at 11 a.m. and Assumption Catholic Cemetery at 11:15 a.m.
• A Memorial Day service will be held in Utica at 2 p.m. at the Utica Cemetery with military honors and a program. People will be required to stay in their cars and to park east of the cemetery. A livestream will be on the “American Legion Post 49 and Auxiliary Unit 49” Facebook page. There will be no spaghetti feed to follow.
• Garland's services are canceled but a livestream is planned on their Facebook page at "Garland American Legion."
Because of an early print schedule, coverage of this year's Memorial Day services will be included in the June 3 edition.
Covid-counter
As of May 22, the Four Corners District two-day total of nine new COVID-19 cases includes seven new cases in Butler County and two new cases in York County.
This two-day case total brings the Four Corners District COVID-19 total to 116. Polk remains at 9, Seward County 28, York 35, and Butler now has 44.
