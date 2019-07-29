The Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich, president of Concordia University, Nebraska since 2004, announced July 29 that he has accepted a call to become the next president of Concordia University, St. Paul, Minnesota.
“Serving Concordia University, Nebraska has been a humbling honor and joyful privilege,” Friedrich said. “We have been blessed in countless ways during nearly three decades of service. When Laurie and I arrived in Seward in 1991, we had no idea of the plans God had for us to serve Him here. Never would we have imagined we would have had such amazing opportunities for service and witness. It has been the thrill of a lifetime.”
Paul Schudel, chair of Concordia Nebraska's Board of Regents, thanked Friedrich for his dedicated service and strong leadership during his 28-year tenure at the university.
“We thank Brian for his extraordinary, faithful service to Concordia since his arrival in 1991 and, most notably, since his assumption of the presidency in 2004,” Schudel said. “God has blessed the university through Brian's leadership in so many ways, including growth in undergraduate enrollment, graduate online programs and charitable support, a record endowment and the enhancement of campus through transformative capital projects, including the Walz Human Performance Complex and the Dunklau Center for Science, Math and Business. We give thanks to God for Brian and Laurie's tireless, inspiring service to the Lord here at Concordia over these past 28 years.
“We also know that the Lord will provide the next president for Concordia and we trust in Him. The Board of Regents will be initiating a search for the 11th president of Concordia University, Nebraska and we look forward to working with our faculty, staff, alumni, supporters, the Concordia University System and The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod during this process.”
Friedrich, a 1979 graduate of Concordia St. Paul, has held several positions in development and administration at CUNE. He served as the dean of development and college relations in 1993 before being named assistant to the president in 1994. He was appointed as vice president for institutional advancement in 1997 and was named president of the Concordia Foundation, Inc. in 2003.
More information regarding the details of Concordia Nebraska's succession plan will be provided as it becomes available.
