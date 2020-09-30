Former Centennial Public Schools superintendent Timothy DeWaard has been charged with intentional child abuse following an investigation by the Seward County Sheriff's Office into claims of DeWaard's involvement with a high-school aged student.
Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston confirmed to the Independent that she filed a charge of one count intentional child abuse against DeWaard, 56, on Wednesday. Intentional child abuse is a Class 3-A felony that carries up to 3 years incarceration and/or a $10,000 fine.
DeWaard's first appearance in court is Oct. 7 in Seward County.
Elston said that DeWaard wasn't charged multiple times for the same offense because of the broad time frame involved. DeWaard could face misdemeanor charges once this case is bound to district court.
The Seward County Sheriff's Department conducted the initial investigation into claims against DeWaard with assistance from the York County Sheriff's Office. Seward County Sheriffs arrested DeWaard on July 13 in Utica on charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, according to a release from the sheriff's office. DeWaard was released on a $50,000 bond the following day, according to the same news release.
The Centennial Board of Education sent a letter to community members the morning of July 14 that it was aware DeWaard, who was superintendent at Centennial since 2007, had been arrested. At that point, the board's statement said, he was placed on administrative leave.
DeWaard submitted a letter of resignation and the board accepted that resignation on July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.